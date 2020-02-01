Implementation of pedestrian crossing outside Killarney school moves closer to reality

The implementation of a pedestrian crossing outside a Killarney school is one step closer to becoming a reality.

A deputation addressed Kerry County Council last March to highlight safety issues outside Fossa National School and the need for such a facility.

The council has now agreed to submit an application to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which will include proposals for a pedestrian crossing at this location.

The feasibility of the proposal will be examined by the TII.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, who brought the deputation, says this is a major step in the right direction.