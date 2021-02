Images of Kerry have been broadcast to around two million people in the UK.

A new two-part series on Channel 5 follows Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar as he travels along the western and northern Irish coasts.

Kerry features heavily in the series, with visits to Skellig Michael, Portmagee and John B Keane’s Bar in Listowel.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, says the show is a great way to shine a spotlight on Kerry and its spectacular coastline.