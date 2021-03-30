Image of Ross Castle claims top honours in Killarney St Patrick’s photo competition

An image of Ross Castle bathed in green light has claimed the top prize in the Killarney St Patrick’s Festival photographic competition.

The event formed part of a different celebration of St Patrick’s Day in Killarney due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Entrants were asked to submit images from within their 5km limit.

Judges deemed Christopher Fitzgerald’s photo of Ross Castle, bathed in green light, under a starry sky as the winner.

He was presented with a basket of artisan produce donated from food producers in Killarney.