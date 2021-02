Illegal dumping in Kerry is out of hand.

That’s according to Kerry county councillor Michael Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said it’s embarassing to see the amounts of household rubbish that have been tipped along the county’s roadsides and in scenic spots like woods and beaches.

He called on Kerry County Council to clampdown on littering and trace the perpetrators.

Councillor Cahill said everyone must do their part to protect the environment.