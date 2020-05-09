IHREC asks for clarity on health guidance provided to residents in Cahersiveen direct provision centre

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has asked for clarity on what health guidance has been provided to residents in a Kerry direct provision centre.

The commission contacted the Minister for Equality, Immigration, and Integration David Stanton to query the management of the reported COVID-19 outbreak in the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is an independent public body, appointed by the president and directly accountable to the Oireachtas.

It says it has been reported there are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Cahersiveen centre.

While affected residents have been moved to isolation facilities, the situation has given rise to fears among the remaining residents and people in the community.

The commission asked Minister Stanton to clarify a number of points: what public health guidance has been provided to residents and management of the centre; the actions taken by management to support the implementation of that guidance; and to advise what measures are being taken to protect the health and wellbeing of the residents there.

Meanwhile, the Irish Refugee Council has also penned a letter in relation to the centre: it’s emailed Minister of Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Citing an EU directive, the body recommends the Cahersiveen centre be closed, particularly due to a risk of the infection continuing due to people living in proximity to one another.

The Irish Refugee Council also claims it’s not possible to adhere to social distancing in such an environment.

The email was signed by 30 individuals or bodies, including the Immigrant Council of Ireland, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and NASC.