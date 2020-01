People across Kerry are being urged to avail of free heart health checks.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit will provide blood pressure and pulse checks, lifestyle advice, and heart health information.

It’ll be at Garvey’s SuperValu in Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (28th) and Kerry Library, Tralee on Wednesday from 10am to 5pm.

It’ll move to Buds Community Centre, Ballyduff on Thursday from 10am to 4pm, and Toureencahill Community Centre in Gneeveguilla on Friday from 10am to 2pm.