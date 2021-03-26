Ifac grows Kerry presence

A professional services firm which specialises in the farming, food and agri-business sector has grown its Kerry presence.

Ifac, which was established in 1975, has merged with Michael Brosnan and Associates on Maine Street, Tralee.

The firm has also appointed Thomas Culloty, an accountant from a dairy farm in Scartaglin, as partner to manage the Maine Street team.

Among the services offered are accountancy, book keeping, tax advice, succession, retirement and financial planning.

Ifac’s other office in Tralee is located on Ashe Street.