IFA will continue to represent concerns of landowners involved in South Kerry Greenway

The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association says the organisation will continue to represent landowners with concerns about the South Kerry Greenway project.

It follows comments by Fianna Fail Councillor Michael O’Shea who called on the IFA to withdraw their objection to An Bord Pleanala.

The IFA says it is totally opposed to the use of Compulsory Purchase Order to acquire lands for an amenity.





Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O’Driscoll has again appealed to Kerry County Council not to pursue the CPO and instead engage in consultation with landowners.

Mr O’Driscoll says they have been forced into this position and will continue the fight against the CPO including taking legal proceedings: