IFA reflecting on South Kerry Greenway decision

Kerry IFA chairman Pat O’Driscoll says the IFA will be reflecting on the decision of An Bord Pleanála and analysing the implications for farmers and landowners in Kerry and across the country.

The farming group previously held a national protest outside Kerry County Council offices in relation to the decision to use a compulsory purchase order to acquire land.

The IFA says it’s committed to working with all agencies to develop a Voluntary Land Acquisition Agreement strategy for amenity projects like greenways, which would avoid the use of CPOs.

IFA says it’s always recognised the importance of projects like the South Kerry Greenway, in terms of the potential for agri-tourism and the promotion of economic activity in rural areas.