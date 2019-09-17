IFA President still hopeful of Brexit deal

The President of the Irish Farmers’ Association says he is still hopeful that common sense will prevail and a Brexit deal will be achieved.

Joe Healy was speaking as the first day of the National Ploughing Championships gets underway in Ballintrane, Co Carlow today.

Thousands of people from Kerry are expected to attend the three-day event.

Joe Healy told Radio Kerry that a deal will be good for both Irish and UK farmers and that everything needs to be done to ensure the backstop is maintained:

Meanwhile, Joe Healy has appealed to farmers who are still protesting at the gates of meat factories around the country to sit down and examine the deal hammered out after over 30 hours of talks.

The IFA President says he can understand the reluctance of farmers to trust the processors: