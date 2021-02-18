IFA to host second online meeting to discuss Kerry Agribusiness ownership

The Irish Farmers Association is hosting a second online meeting about the future ownership of Kerry Agribusiness tonight due to demand.

Last night, around 190 people attended an online meeting chaired by IFA President, Tim Cullinan, who said the organisation had received numerous calls from milk suppliers about a lack of information on a proposed joint venture bid by Kerry Co-op.

It featured a presentation from IFA Chief Economist, Tadhg Buckley who said it is understood the co-op is currently engaged in a due diligence process.

The IFA President said the views, questions and concerns of milk suppliers gathered from both meetings would be brought to the board of Kerry Co-op.

