IFA to host online meeting to discuss Kerry Agribusiness ownership

The Irish Farmers’ Association is hosting an online meeting this evening to gather views about the future ownership of Kerry Agribusiness.

Kerry Group is currently undertaking a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK; it’s estimated the business is worth €800 million.

The board of Kerry Co-op are considering a bid for a 60% stake in the business; there is also speculation that third parties may be interesting in buying the whole business.

President of the IFA, Tim Cullinan will chair an online meeting from 8 to 9.30 tonight to hear the views of members and Kerry milk suppliers.

You can register for the meeting here