IDA Ireland says Tralee jobs announcement will be used to promote further investment

The CEO of IDA Ireland says they will be using a jobs announcement for Tralee to promote further investment in the region.

Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan was speaking as it was revealed that UK company Central Pharma will be creating up to 150 positions over the next five years at the Advanced Technology Building in Kerry Technology Park.

The company, which has its headquarters in Bedford, will be developing a specialised packaging and supply centre





Martin Shanahan says getting employment into regional locations is the core function of IDA Ireland:

Meanwhile, the CEO of Central Pharma, Alwyn Smit says Ireland offers a stable environment for the company to grow its European market post-Brexit.

However, Mr Smith says having IT Tralee so close to their new building was a major factor in deciding to come to Kerry.

He says they will be working closely with the IT to develop new courses for their workforce: