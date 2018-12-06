IDA to be invited to South Kerry to discuss job creation

The IDA will be invited to South Kerry to discuss job creation.

The IDA is a non-commercial, semi-state body promoting foreign direct investment into Ireland through a wide range of services.

Councillor John Francis Flynn brought a motion to the recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, calling for the IDA to come to the region.





He says not enough is being done to promote the Dingle and Iveragh Peninsulas as places in which to set up a business.

The Fianna Fáil councillor received the support of fellow members for the council to officially invite the IDA.

The semi-state body, whose CEO is Abbeydorney man Martin Shanahan, will be invited to meet with members of the South and West MD to discuss job creation.

No timeframe for the prospective meeting was put forward.