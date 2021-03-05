Iconic Kerry landmark to be lit up in green for St. Patrick’s Day

An iconic Kerry landmark will be lit up in green this St. Patrick’s Day.

Ross Castle in Killarney will be illuminated in green as part of the national St. Patrick’s Festival celebrations.

The Office of Public Works has announced the ‘greening’ of heritage sites and state buildings across the country.

The chosen locations, including Ross Castle, will be lit up from March 12th-17th using green filters, specialist lamps, and existing lighting control systems.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland!’