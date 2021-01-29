ICMSA urges farmers to make views known on potential Kerry Co-op bid

Dairy farmers are being urged to make their views known on any potential bid by Kerry Co-op for a majority stake in Kerry Group’s dairy business.

It’s understood the board of Kerry Co-op are set to approve a €480 million bid for a 60% stake in the business, which includes milk processing facilities in Kerry, Cork and the UK.

It’s anticipated that a vote may be taken among Kerry Co-op shareholders with voting rights ahead of any formal offer.

In a meeting with the board of Kerry Co-op, ICMSA President Pat McCormack said any proposal must have a sound financial footing and honour existing contractual obligations with milk suppliers.

Mr McCormack is urging farmers to inform themselves and make their views known: