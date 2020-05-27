Ibec says MTU will need significant public investment to attract top academic talent

Ibec says technological universities offer considerable scope to enhance how businesses and institutions can work together.

The group that represents Irish business is welcoming the designation of the Munster Technological University, which will see IT Tralee and Cork IT merge next January.

Ibec says MTU will also help to attract investment and high-value employment to the region.

However, it adds that MTU will require significant public investment if it is to reach the scale needed to attract top academic talent.