Ibec says energy security must not be overlooked in government negotiations

Ibec says energy security must not be overlooked in the Government negotiations.

The group that represents Irish business has called on party leaders to commit to a comprehensive review of Ireland’s energy security needs as it transitions from fossil fuels.

Ibec says the move to a low-carbon economy is not optional and is critical to our future wellbeing and long-term competitiveness.

But it says the transition must also be practical and evidence-based.

Ibec CEO, Danny McCoy says we need to better understand the role of natural gas in the transition.

He says it remains the only option for many of our large industries and nobody has yet presented a viable future energy scenario for the country without natural gas.

It’s been reported that the proposed Shannon LNG liquefied natural gas plant on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank is a major issue for the Green Party in the Government formation talks.

Those opposed to the project say that fracked gas from the US will be used.