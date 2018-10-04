Ibec calls for increased investment in skills levels of Kerry workers

There’s a call to increase investment in the skills levels of Kerry workers.

That’s according to Ibec Senior Public Sector and Regulatory Executive, Aidan Sweeney, who’s the author of a new report Local Economic Indicators 2018: Doing Business Locally.

It looks at the strengths and weaknesses of the economy in Kerry and neighbouring counties, with Ibec saying it’s their ambition to make Kerry a better place to live and work.





The report provides insights for future policy planning, and Aidan Sweeney says with only 40% of Kerry workers having a third level education, skills is an area the county needs to focus on.