IBAL praises work by Killarney and Tralee to keep towns litter free

Tribute has been paid to Killarney and Tralee for their work to keep the towns litter free.

The final litter survey for 2019 for Irish Business Against Litter found that Killarney and Tralee are among the cleanest towns in the country.

Killarney came second in the country and Tralee in sixth place in the ranking of forty towns and cities.

The An Taisce report for IBAL says Killarney stands out for its consistent cleanliness – a tribute to the businesses and community in a busy tourist town.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says the report for Tralee found that enormous progress has been made in the town in recent years.