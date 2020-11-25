Ian Wright says he forgives Tralee teenager who harassed him

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright says he forgives the Tralee teenager who harassed him.

18-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 8 Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee pleaded guilty to two charges, arising from the harassment of the former player earlier this year.

Tralee District Court heard that Mr O’Brien sent a string of up to 20 messages, which were “crass, racist and threatening.”

Patrick O’Brien pleaded guilty to two charges: On the 11th May, 2020, at a place unknown in the district court area of Tralee, he harassed Ian Wright.

On the same date and at the same location, Mr O’Brien also sent by telephone a message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Sergeant Eoin O’Donovan gave evidence in Tralee District Court today, where he outlined the facts of the case.

He said that on the date in question, Patrick O’Brien was playing FIFA – a computer game – with his friends when he downloaded Ian Wright’s character in the game.

Mr Wright’s virtual character is included in the legends section in FIFA.

The court heard that, after losing a virtual tournament, Patrick O’Brien got mad as “Ian Wright’s character didn’t perform as well as hoped.”

He then went on Instagram and privately contacted Ian Wright, sending messages which the sergeant said were “crass, racist and threatening.”

Patrick O’Brien also said that he if got COVID, he’d cough on Mr Wright, giving him a death sentence and putting him on his death bed.

Mr Wright became aware of the messages the following day and posted samples of them publicly; Patrick O’Brien’s social media accounts were then inundated with messages from across Ireland and the UK.

Two victim impact statements by Mr Wright were read to the court: the first, written shortly after the incident, stated that Mr Wright experienced such racism years ago and was shocked and disappointed that it has reoccurred now.

The second statement, written last week, read: “Patrick, I forgive you. I believe in redemption for everyone. I hope you and those who either taught or enabled this hate will learn from this and change for the better.”

Defending solicitor Pat Mann said Mr O’Brien has no previous convictions, he comes from an upstanding family, the incident was a “rush of blood to the head” and Mr O’Brien has been very co-operative with gardaí.

Judge David Waters said he was concerned that, despite the proliferation of drivel on social media, Mr O’Brien sought out and messaged the real Ian Wright.

He remanded the 18-year-old on continuing bail, sought the production of a probation report and adjourned the case until January 27th.