Ian Wright expected to provide victim impact statement to Tralee court

It’s expected that the former Arsenal and England player Ian Wright will provide a victim impact statement to Tralee District Court next week.

18-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 8 Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee is facing two charges, arising from the alleged racial abuse of Ian Wright earlier this summer.

Mr O’Brien will be sentenced next week.

Patrick O’Brien is facing two charges: it’s alleged that he, on the 11th May, 2020, at a place unknown in the district court area of Tralee, harassed Ian Wright, and also sent by telephone a message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Earlier today, Judge David Waters accepted jurisdiction and will sentence the accused next week in Tralee District Court.

However, the judge asked gardaí if a one-week adjournment will be sufficient for the victim to make arrangements to be present in court or prepare a victim impact statement in advance.

Such statements outline the effect the crime had on the victim.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan said Tralee gardaí have been in contact with Mr Wright and that he’ll provide a statement to be read to the court in his absence.

Speaking on behalf of his absent client today, solicitor Pat Mann said the defence need to be given a copy of the victim impact statement in advance.

Judge Waters said it’s common practice that the defence receive a copy and have a chance to remove anything deemed prejudicial.

Pat Mann said his client, who intends to plead guilty to the two charges, is keen to finalise the case next week.