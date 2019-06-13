Hygiene products needed for ‘Dignity Packs’ for Kerry’s homeless

A group of Kerry women are spearheading a unique project, geared at supplying free toiletries to people in need in the county.

‘Dignity Packs’ was the brainchild of Martina O’Riordan from Killarney, who’s teamed up with Shellyanne Elliot from Listowel and Etain Usher from Tralee Food Aid.

Packs include items like toothpaste, shaving gel and sanitary products, and will be distributed to people who are homeless, living in refuges, on limited income or in schools.

Participating supermarkets such as Tesco in Killarney have agreed to act as collection points, where shoppers can donate items for the ‘Dignity Packs’ into a designated container.

Etain Usher says there are currently more than 700 people homeless in Kerry, and while food and shelter is available to them, basic hygiene products are often in short supply: