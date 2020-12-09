Husband of Kerry woman trapped in war-torn region of Ethiopia

The husband of a Kerry woman is trapped in a region of Ethiopia where war has broken out and, it’s believed, thousands have been killed.

Deputy Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit says his office was contacted by the woman, whose husband is trapped in the area where a war is raging between the Ethiopian government and the government of the region of Tigray.

The TD told the Dáil that the woman, whom he called Kathleen, said that her Ethiopian husband was trying to get Teaching Council status here but because he didn’t have the right papers, returned to Tigray to get them.