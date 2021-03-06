Ivan Hurley discusses the main sporting topics of the week.
Manchester City V United In Premier League
Manchester bragging rights are available in the Premier League tomorrow.Runaway leaders City entertain neighbours United in the topflight at 4.30.Man City fan John O’Regan
Clare Neenan Is The New Bike Like Me Advocate
Kerry’s Clare Neenan is a newly appointed Bike Like Me Advocate.This is part of Cycling Ireland’s ongoing Bike Like Me Campaign, aimed at inspiring...
Hurley On The Ditch
The Heat Doctor – March 5th, 2021
On the first Friday of the month, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh answers your home heating questions. The feature is sponsored by...
Call from the Dáil – March 5th, 2021
Michael O’Regan assesses the week in politics.
Still Waiting for Vaccines – March 5th, 2021
Dr Angela O’Donoghue of the Fuchsia Medical Centre in Tralee has still not received vaccines to administer to her patients who are aged 85...