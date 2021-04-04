Ivan Hurley discusses the main sporting topics of the week.
The Champions League Continues
The Champions League resumes this week.3 England clubs are aiming to advance to the last four.Liverpool fan Batty FoleyChelsea supporter Ger WalshMan City fan...
US Masters Preview
The US Masters takes place this week.The major will be staged at Augusta from Thursday through to Sunday.Ger Walsh previews
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERA late equaliser from Joe Willock saw Newcastle rescue a point and draw 2-2 with Tottenham in their Premier League game at St. James'...
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot | March
Feargal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot