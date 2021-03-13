Ivan Hurley on the main talking points in sport.
Cheltenham Festival 2021 Preview
The wait is almost over.The Cheltenham festival will begin on TuesdayRacing enthusiast David Hobbert previews
Hurley On The Ditch
Ivan Hurley on the main talking points in sport.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYWales' quest to win this year's Guinness Six Nations, with a Grand Slam, remains on track.They've beaten Italy 48-points-to-7 in Rome this afternoon.Josh Adams,...
Stellar Siblings – March 12th, 2021
Emma Lynch, a fourth year student at Meanscoil Nua an Leith-Triugh in Castlegregory, has set up an organisation called 'Stellar Siblings' for people like...