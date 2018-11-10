Hundreds turn out to say a final farewell to Aengus “Gussie” Shanahan

Hundreds of people have turned out in Limerick today to say a final farewell to Aengus “Gussie” Shanahan.

Aengus was missing for 18 years when, on the 23rd of October, Gardaí confirmed that remains discovered in 2001 belonged to the 20-year-old.

His funeral mass has taken place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church on the Ennis Road.





Gussie’s father Bob Shanahan is from Ballymacelligott and his late mother Nancy came from Kenmare.

Nancy passed away in 2016, and Gussie’s brother Roibeard remembered her as he addressed the congregation.