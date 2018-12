Hundreds of people have taken part in two St Stephen’s Day fundraising events for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

In South Kerry, the Davey’s Mini 9-K Walk from Blackwater Tavern near Kenmare to Loughbrin Lake got underway at 11am while the Bill Kirby Memorial 6.5-K Walk left Kirby’s Brogue Inn Tralee at 11.30.

Eoghan Kirby, son of the late Bill Kirby says the hospices are dependent on funding from charity events and the goodwill of volunteers.