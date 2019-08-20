Hundreds of performers to entertain crowds at Rose of Tralee International Festival

Hundreds of performers are set to entertain crowds at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Many marching bands are taking part; Millstreet Pipe Band from Co Cork will lead the Saturday night parade, having played at the first Rose Parade 60 years ago.

The Garda Band will take pole position in the Sunday afternoon parade, and the Mayobridge Band from Co Down will lead the newly crowned Rose of Tralee through the streets for the Midnight Madness celebration on Tuesday August 27th.

There are upwards of 800 people taking part in this year’s three parades, ranging upwards from eight years of age.

Full details of all parade routes, starting times and band recitals are available from www.roseoftralee.ie, the Rose of Tralee Web-app which can be downloaded from iTunes and Google Play Store, or from the Official Festival Brochure which is widely available.