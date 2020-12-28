Hundreds of homes and businesses across Kerry are without power this evening

By
radiokerrynews
-

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Kerry are without power this evening.

There are 335 without power in Lispole; ESB Networks hopes to have power restored there by half past six.

In Waterville, 110 customers are without power, while a further 60 are affected near Molls Gap – both areas have restoration times of around 8:45 this evening.

According to ESB Powercheck, over 200 homes and businesses around Kenmare are also without power.

Those customers should have power restored shortly (6pm restoration expected).

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR