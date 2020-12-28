Hundreds of homes and businesses across Kerry are without power this evening.

There are 335 without power in Lispole; ESB Networks hopes to have power restored there by half past six.

In Waterville, 110 customers are without power, while a further 60 are affected near Molls Gap – both areas have restoration times of around 8:45 this evening.

According to ESB Powercheck, over 200 homes and businesses around Kenmare are also without power.

Those customers should have power restored shortly (6pm restoration expected).