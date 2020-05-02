Hulk gives his backing to discussions around gas imports

The Hulk has given his backing to commitments the Green Party are seeking in possible government formation talks.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tweeted in recent days, following the Green Party receiving a response from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in relation to plans for Shannon LNG and the importation of gas.

On behalf of Americans Against Fracking, a coalition of hundreds of organizations in the United States, Mark Ruffalo said stopping LNG terminals will be a relief for many Americans suffering the impacts of fracking, as well as those working to ban fracking in the US.

In their response to the Green’s query, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil said both parties accept that they’ve to move towards carbon neutrality, and it doesn’t make sense to build new large-scale fossil fuel infrastructure.

However, they add there might be limits to the state’s power, which could be curtailed under European law and international treaties.