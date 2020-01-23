Hugh Murhill, Killegy Lower, Muckross, Killarney.

Reposing at his family home at Killegy Lower, Muckross, Killarney V93 N4C1 tomorrow Friday (Jan 24th) from 4pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am.   Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.  Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

