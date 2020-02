Next weekend will be a huge on in the 6 Nations.

Both Senior Irish sides are to take on England in Round 3 of their respective competitions.

Meanwhile, last night saw Munster win against Southern Kings in the Pro14.

Alan O’Sullivan of Tralee RFC looks back on Munster’s win and the Men’s 6 Nations to date https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AOSullivan.mp3