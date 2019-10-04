There’s huge potential for Tralee to host sustainable conferences.

Institute of Technology Tralee last week held the European Outdoor Educators Conference; over 200 academics and people who work in outdoor education across the world attended.

The conference focused on sustainability with delegates using public transport on arrival in Ireland; no single use plastics were used; delegates were given a recyclable keep-cup and reusable drinks bottle; and there was minimal use of paper.

Lecturer in tourism and events management at the Institute of Technology Tralee, Feargus Dunne says there’s huge scope for Tralee to host more such conferences.

European Outdoor Educators Conference organiser and lecturer in outdoor learning at IT Tralee, Tomás Aylward says the college has the ability to host such conferences and would like to work on more.