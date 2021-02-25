Kerry women’s refuge group sees big increase in number of calls

The Kerry women’s refuge and support service ADAPT had more calls last year than in the previous two years combined.

That’s according to a new report by Safe Ireland, the national agency working with frontline domestic violence services.

ADAPT, which is based in Tralee, saw a massive increase in the number of women reaching out for support by phone last year with 1051 calls.

Nationally over 2000 women and 550 children received support from a domestic violence service each month from September to December during 2020.

November was the busiest month of the four-month period when Ireland was at the height of its second Level 5 lockdown, with many women and children seeking help for the first time.

Catherine Casey, General Manager of ADAPT Kerry said that even in an extraordinary time of crisis, these numbers should be shocking.

Ms Casey said women living with coercive control have their liberty restricted at all times and a Level 5 restriction makes life even more difficult for many families living with an abuser.