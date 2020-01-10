Huge increase in number of hen harrier chicks born in Kerry

The number of hen harrier chicks born in Kerry in 2019 increased dramatically compared to the previous year.

The Hen Harrier Project was established in 2017 in an effort to conserve the protected bird of prey, which can be found in the uplands during the summer months in the breeding season.

Over 1,500 farmers are part of the scheme with over 600 signed up in the Stacks Mountains Special Area of Protection.

The scheme is results driven and payments of over €3 million were issued before Christmas.

Last year, 16 hen harrier chicks were record in Kerry compared to just one in 2018.

Project Officer, Eoin McCarthy told Agritime this is due to multiple reasons: