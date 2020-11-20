HSE working with residents and families of Listowel nursing home it’s taken control of

The HSE is reassuring families of residents in Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel that their needs are being met.

It’s developing a communications plan for families and residents, after taking control of the facility yesterday evening.

This followed the granting of an application by the Health Information and Quality Authority in the local district court for the HSE to resume control.

The Chief Inspector of Social Services with HIQA was also grated an applications to cancel the registration of Bolden (Nursing) Limited from operating the centre.

These applications by HIQA against the operator of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel arose following a number of inspections, both before and during COVID-19.

A recent outbreak at the facility saw a large number of residents and staff test positive for the virus.

The HSE temporarily took over the clinical care of residents at the time, and Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Health Care, Michael Fitzgerald has thanked the HSE staff who answered the call to work there.

Since yesterday evening, the HSE is in control of the facility, following the granting of the court application.

Mr Fitzgerald says the HSE is developing a communications plan with families and the 24 residents.

He says the HSE is conscious that family members haven’t seen loved ones residing in the centre in some time, and it’s trying to address these issues.

He adds the number one priority is the care of residents, in what is a complex situation due to the outbreak.