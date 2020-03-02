HSE South warns young people to vaccinate after jump in mumps cases

HSE South are advising young people to make sure they have the MMR vaccine after it emerged that there’s been an increase in mumps cases in Cork and Kerry.

In the first eight weeks of this year 325 cases of mumps have been notified in Cork and Kerry, a fourfold increase on the same period last year.

Most cases are teenagers and young adults aged 15 to 24 years of age.

The highest numbers of cases are among 18 and 19 year olds.

HSE South say young people who have not been vaccinated can get the MMR vaccine free of charge from the HSE.

They also advise anyone with mumps to limit their contact with others while infectious.