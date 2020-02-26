HSE set to appoint fulltime GP for Milltown

The HSE has moved closer to appointing a new GP for Milltown.

Last November, it emerged that the mid-Kerry village would be left without a permanent GP by the end of the year.

However, the HSE decided to postpone the planned closure of the practice and recently held interviews with a number of GPs who were interested in the position.

Further negotiations are now being held between the HSE and the preferred candidate.

Acting minister of state and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin says more detail is needed in terms of a timeline but he is positive that there will be a continuation of the full GP service in Milltown.