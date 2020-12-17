HSE says school closures to be decided by public health officials

HSE CEO Paul Reid says that he’s confident to leave the decision to close individual schools to the Department of Public Health.

Speaking following the outbreak in Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin, Mr Reid was asked for his opinion on whether or not the HSE should intervene and order schools with COVID cases to close early for Christmas.

The Killorglin primary school was closed by the HSE last evening, after 17 positive tests were recorded in recent days.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Colin Henry says the number of cases in schools since August is in line with a report published by the European Centre for Disease Control.

CEO Paul Reid adds that school closures will be dealt with by public health officials.