HSE says it’s not aware of issues around collection of COVID-19 tests from Kerry nursing homes

The HSE says it’s not aware of issues around the collection of COVID-19 tests from Kerry nursing homes.

It was responding to a claim from a private nursing home in the county, which said the HSE had failed to collect COVID-19 tests from its staff two consecutive weeks.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says weekly testing for COVID-19 is underway for all staff in residential care facilities for older people, including community hospitals and private nursing homes.

Testing began in late-June, with the plan to test in both public and private residential facilities once per week for three to four consecutive weeks.

The HSE says swabs have been collected from community hospitals and private nursing homes as planned, and it’s not been made aware of any delay in collecting or processing swabs from any centre.

This was in response to a private nursing home in the county, which had claimed the collection of tests had been cancelled by the HSE over the previous two weeks.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says if a nursing home has a concern about the collection of swabs, it should contact the clinical support team or community testing team in their area.