HSE says it’ll take 18 months to compile an analysis of UHK’s current resources

It’ll take nearly a year-and-a-half to compile an analysis of University Hospital Kerry’s current resources.

In September of 2018, the South/South-West Hospital Group met with the Consultant Board in UHK to discuss a number of issues, including an analysis of the hospital’s resources, current demand and potential service gaps in the future.

The outcome of the planned analysis is still unavailable.

During the meeting in September 2018, it was agreed to carry out a gap analysis of the hospital’s current level of resources when compared with the existing level of activity, population and future trends.

Minutes from that meeting show the gap analysis will assist with the development of a strategic plan for UHK.

Additionally, it was noted, this should include comparisons with other hospitals.

UHK was due to nominate a team to work with the hospital group’s Director of Strategy and Planning.

In recent days, the HSE responded to an FOI Act request from Radio Kerry in relation to the proposed reports; it says the gap analysis is currently in draft format and will be released once the document is finalised.

The HSE says there is no date for completion, however, it’ll provide an update towards the end of February 2020, 17 months after the meeting between the hospital group and consultants.