HSE says hip and knee replacements to resume at UHK Monday week

The HSE says hip and knee replacement operations will resume at University Hospital Kerry Monday week.

The procedures were stopped during the summer, and were due to begin a number of times, including last week.

The South / South West Hospital Group says arthroplasty services, which includes hip and knee replacements, will resume at University Hospital Kerry on Monday week, the 5th of November.





The operations for public patients have been suspended since the summer, and despite hospital management setting a number of dates for recommencement, these deadlines haven’t been met.

The hospital is apologising for the distress caused by the interruption of the service, and says they’ll quickly re-assess and treat all patients affected by the delay.

Management note that preliminary work regarding the resumption of the procedures has started, where patients are being prioritised by their orthopaedic surgeons and are being called for pre-operative screening and assessment.