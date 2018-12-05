HSE says delayed diagnosis scandal won’t be repeated at University Hospital Kerry

The HSE has said the delayed diagnosis scandal won’t be repeated at University Hospital Kerry.

Four patients died following delayed diagnoses because of X-ray and scan failures at University Hospital Kerry.

In total, eleven patients suffered delayed diagnosis, and as a result they suffered a serious impact on their health.





The South/South West Hospital Group published its final report into the controversy today.

The review was prompted after three serious reportable events, caused by a diagnostic error, were notified to hospital management in July and August 2017.

The South/South West Hospital Group established a Group Safety Incident Management Team which carried out an examination of over 46 thousand images – CT scans, ultrasound scans and chest X-rays.

A locum radiologist, who was suspended, is no longer working at University Hospital Kerry and the medical council is investigating.

At today’s briefing, the group would not confirm how many of those affected, who are still alive, have been given terminal diagnosis.

Consultant physician at University Hospital Kerry and chair of the clinical sub-group for the look-back review, Claire O’Brien says patients should still have confidence in UHK.

As a result of the report, several recommendations will be put in place.

They include an external review of the management of UHK’s radiology department, the appointment of a group clinical lead for radiology, a review of reporting to capture disparity between clinical diagnosis and radiological reports and an assurance on the quality and recruitment of locum doctors in medical practice to continue.

Consultant physician at University Hospital Kerry and chair of the clinical sub-group for the look-back review, Claire O’Brien says they are confident these recommendations will prevent further errors in the future.