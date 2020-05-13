HSE say all precautions taken when transferring COVID-19 patients to residential settings

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says every possible recommended precaution is taken and national guidelines are followed when patients are transferred into residential settings.

This follows the transfer of patients recovering from COVID-19 from University Hospital Kerry to community hospital settings.

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly says families have contacted him to raise concerns about patients, who’ve had coronavirus, being transferred to the Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it doesn’t comment on individuals or particular units to protect the privacy and confidentiality of patients and residents.

They are, however, reassuring people that where patients are transferred into residential settings, every possible recommended precaution is taken, and guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre are followed.

They say where a person has been admitted to any HSE residential setting including community hospitals, that’s been done with the advice and guidance of public health consultants.

They also work on an ongoing basis with experts in Infection Prevention and Control.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare adds that the care delivered to all residents remains at a high standard, and is consistent with all best practice guidelines.