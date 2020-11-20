HSE reassures residents of North Kerry nursing home and their families of improved measures

The head of the HSE has reassured the residents of a North Kerry nursing home and their families that measures are being implemented to ensure their safety.

Speaking to RTE, Paul Reid acknowledged it’s a distressing time for residents in the Oaklands nursing home in Listowel.

As reported yesterday, the HSE took control of the nursing home from 5pm, following an application by HIQA.

Mr Reid has reassured those at the centre, adding everything that needs to be done to protect residents and families will be done.