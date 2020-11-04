HSE providing support to private nursing home in Kerry due to COVID-19 outbreak

The HSE is providing support this lunchtime to a private nursing home in Kerry due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

Radio Kerry understands the nursing home is Oaklands, a privately operated home in Listowel.

This morning the Minister for State at the Department of Health with responsibility for older people told WLR Fm in Waterford that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Kerry.

It’s understood that a number of patients contracted the virus over the past few days and that one member of staff has been affected.

Oaklands Nursing Home has 51 residents.

A COVID-19 response team from the HSE are working with the nursing home and providing intensive support

The company which runs Oaklands nursing home has been contacted for comment.