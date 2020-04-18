HSE provides support to nursing homes in Kerry and Cork

The HSE says it has created a network of expert support teams across Kerry and Cork to provide assistance to residential facilities for older people during the COVID-19 crisis.

The move recognises the challenges private nursing homes are facing at the moment.

The HSE says the teams will be led by experienced nurse managers from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and are made up of senior doctors and nurses from acute hospitals and the community service, including consultant geriatricians from Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and University Hospital Kerry.

All private nursing home and residential care facilities in Kerry and Cork have been contacted by a member of the local Clinical Support teams. HSE Community Support Teams are also available 7 days a week.

Dr Paul Gallagher of Cork University Hospital said they wish to reassure the public that there are very clear pathways set up to make sure that every resident in every nursing home and residential facility gets the appropriate medical and nursing care at the right time and in the right care setting.

He said that transfer to acute hospitals will be arranged when clinically appropriate.