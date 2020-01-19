HSE offers advice on outbreak of Mumps in Cork and Kerry

The HSE is offering advice to prevent the spread of mumps in Cork and Kerry.

This follows on from a notable increase in the number of cases reported throughout the country.

Most cases are teenagers and young adults, occurring among those aged 15-24.

In Cork and Kerry, the HSE notes many of the cases are among young people attending third level institutions.

The HSE says those with mumps should limit their contact with others while infectious, while those not affected are advised to get the MMR vaccination.

The Department of Public Health, HSE South is recommending that:

– Students and young adults should ensure they have had two doses of the MMR vaccine, available free of charge from the HSE. Anyone who is not sure if they have had both doses can safely receive an additional dose. You can see more information www.hse.ie/eng/health/immunisation/whoweare/requestrecord.html <http://www.hse.ie/eng/health/immunisation/whoweare/requestrecord.html> on how to see your vaccination record.

– Any person with mumps should limit their contact with others while infectious. A person with mumps and is advised not to attend work, school, college, university or child-care during their infectious period (i.e. for 5 days after onset of swelling)

– Where possible, people should avoid contact with anyone who has mumps infection

– Regular hand washing is always a good idea.